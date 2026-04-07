VBPD drug bust: Man arrested; drugs, money and guns seized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drugs, money and guns were seized by officers after Virginia Beach police say they arrested a suspected drug trafficker.

24-year-old Savionugh Clinkscales faces the following charges, according to Virginia Beach police:



Possession of a firearm while selling over one pound of marijuana

Possession of a firearm while selling a schedule I/II narcotic

Two counts of possession with the intent to sell a schedule I/II narcotics

Possession with the intent to sell over five pounds of marijuana

Possession with the intent to sell marijuana one ounce to five pounds

Transport schedule I/II into the Commonwealth of Virginia

Transport over five pounds of marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia

Misdemeanor eluding

On March 22, a patrol officer noticed a man sleeping in a car in the 2300 Block of Ebb Tide Road. In the car, Virginia Beach police say a large amount of marijuana and money could be seen from the outside.

Virginia Beach police say before the patrol sergeant made contact with the driver, he placed a tire deflation device under his vehicle. The man proceeded to drive off after the officer woke him up. The car was later found abandoned in the 3200 Block of Lynnhaven Drive; marijuana and psychedelic candies were discarded nearby.

After tracing the vehicle's owner, Virginia Beach police say officers searched a residence in the 5200 Block of Thatcher Way, leading to the following items being seized:

