VBPD drug bust: Man arrested; drugs, money and guns seized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drugs, money and guns were seized by officers after Virginia Beach police say they arrested a suspected drug trafficker.
24-year-old Savionugh Clinkscales faces the following charges, according to Virginia Beach police:
- Possession of a firearm while selling over one pound of marijuana
- Possession of a firearm while selling a schedule I/II narcotic
- Two counts of possession with the intent to sell a schedule I/II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to sell over five pounds of marijuana
- Possession with the intent to sell marijuana one ounce to five pounds
- Transport schedule I/II into the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Transport over five pounds of marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Misdemeanor eluding
On March 22, a patrol officer noticed a man sleeping in a car in the 2300 Block of Ebb Tide Road. In the car, Virginia Beach police say a large amount of marijuana and money could be seen from the outside.
Virginia Beach police say before the patrol sergeant made contact with the driver, he placed a tire deflation device under his vehicle. The man proceeded to drive off after the officer woke him up. The car was later found abandoned in the 3200 Block of Lynnhaven Drive; marijuana and psychedelic candies were discarded nearby.
After tracing the vehicle's owner, Virginia Beach police say officers searched a residence in the 5200 Block of Thatcher Way, leading to the following items being seized:
- $305,609 in U.S. Currency
- Two vehicles
- Two handguns
- 28.31 lbs. of marijuana
- 3.96 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms
- 1,300 THC vapes
- 1,459g of THC wax/oil
- 881 nicotine vapes
- 27 cans of ZYN pouches
- Money counters
- Scales
- Packaging materials
- Ammunition