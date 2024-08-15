VBPD officer shoots, kills man who charged at him with a knife, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Police officer shot and killed a man who charged at an officer with a knife Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

While responding to a drug overdose call on Quarter Way, police found a man and woman "struggling over a knife" in an upstairs bedroom. The officer repeatedly asked the man, identified as Robert Miller, 61, to drop the knife, but Miller then charged at the officer.

Miller was shot and died later at the hospital.

“For the second time in less than 48 hours, VBPD officers have been thrust into a situation requiring them to respond to deadly force encounters," said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. "In these events, officers are forced to make split-second decisions to protect their lives and the lives of others. This event is a stark reminder of the inherent dangers our officers face every day while serving our community."

The officer who shot Miller has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the incident.

“Our prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident," Neudigate added. "We offer our comfort to the grieving family, our officer, and the community during this incredibly difficult time.”