Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to host 'House of Torment' for charity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Donald Totty will host the "House of Torment" Oct. 30 and 31 as a way to give back to charity.

The haunted house will be open for all visitors until 7 p.m. at Totty's residence and donations will go to the non-profit organization Connect with a Wish, who are devoted to addressing the needs of children in Virginia Beach foster care.

“The foster care system in Hampton Roads has many kids in it and what Connect with a Wish does for these kids is just unimaginable,” Totty said. “From helping them out when they first come into foster care, to birthdays, Christmases and many other holidays, they go above and beyond for these children."

Totty plans to dress up as Pennywise this year, from Stephen King's "It."

“I love playing clowns because everybody doesn't like clowns,” Totty said.

