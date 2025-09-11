Virginia Beach adding new HAWK signals to improve pedestrian safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pedestrians crossing some of Virginia Beach’s busiest roads will soon have extra help. The city is installing new HAWK signals at two locations to make walking safer.

The city will place the signals on Great Neck Road near Shore Drive and on 42nd Street near Atlantic Avenue by the Cavalier Hotel.

Neighbors along the Cape Henry Trail know the danger of trying to cross Great Neck Road, where heavy traffic makes pedestrian crossings hazardous.

"The people that live here call it the 'Great Neck Expressway,'" Perry Lang said. "Yeah, I think foot traffic control is needed."

HAWK signals are crossing lights that pedestrians activate with the push of a button. When activated, traffic stops in all directions, giving people a safe opportunity to cross.

"There's not an intersection there, so it wouldn't be feasible to put a traditional traffic signal there," Bill Haggerty said.

Haggerty serves as the HAWK signal project manager for the City of Virginia Beach. He said both locations were selected based on pedestrian traffic studies.

"They're both very high pedestrian locations, and we performed a study on it, and we kind of confirmed the pedestrian count that made these HAWK signals warranted," Haggerty said.

He said data shows HAWK signals are effective. He expects construction to begin this spring and noted that HAWK signals cost less than full traffic lights.

The city is hosting a public town hall about the project Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at John B. Dey Elementary School for residents who want a voice in the project.