Virginia Beach animal clinic seeks accountability for allegedly mistreated dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An animal clinic in Virginia Beach is calling for justice regarding a small dog named Chewy, who they believe was mistreated. The 13-year-old Maltese cross was treated at Providence Vet approximately two months ago, where veterinarians discovered multiple fractures throughout his body.

Dr. Alexandra Bedford, who treated Chewy, described the case as both horrifying and heartbreaking. She noted that Chewy was non-ambulatory and had remained in that condition for three months before being brought in for care. "If I were to make a human analogy, it was akin to an elderly person falling down the stairs and being left there for three months," Dr. Bedford stated.

Upon examining Chewy's X-rays, Dr. Bedford revealed multiple chronic fractures that appeared to have occurred at different times. Additionally, she discovered signs of osteopenia, a condition indicating a loss of calcium in the bones, which can arise from disuse.

Chewy was brought into the clinic by one of his owners, who expressed concern that the dog had only been lying on a pad for the last three months. Despite running various tests, the exact cause of Chewy's injuries remains unclear, raising suspicions about potential mistreatment.

The case was reported to Virginia Beach Animal Control, which initially considered pursuing neglect charges against the dog's caretaker and his ex-girlfriend. However, charges were subsequently dropped when a veterinarian at Animal Control determined that Chewy was not in pain.

Dr. Bedford questioned the decision-making process of Animal Control, asking why they would recommend euthanasia if Chewy was not experiencing pain. In light of the situation, the Virginia Beach Animal Services Bureau is now re-evaluating the case. They will gather medical opinions, records, photographs, and treatment notes in hopes of building a case for animal cruelty charges.

The concerns surrounding Chewy's treatment have prompted community discussions, with many advocating for greater accountability and protection for animals.