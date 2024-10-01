Virginia Beach City Council approved increased medical screenings for public safety personnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council voted to approve providing additional medical screenings for public safety personnel in Tuesday's meeting.

This decision comes after the death of master Virginia Beach firefighter Matthew Gallina, who died August 21 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Both Gallina's family and other firefighters vowed to fight to prevent a tragedy like this moving forward.

Watch: VB firefighter's wife vows to fight for early cancer screenings in eulogy for husband at Harbor Park

VB firefighter's wife vows to fight for early cancer screenings in eulogy for husband at Harbor Park

“If my Matt was a fighter than so am I,” Michelle Gallina, Matthew Gallina's wife said. “I promise to fight for early cancer screenings, to raise awareness, and to save lives. Matt’s sacrifice will not be in vain.”

News 3's John Hood spoke with Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz in September, who explained the physical toll fighter fighters take on when helping the community to city leaders.

Watch: Virginia Beach fire chief mourns loss of 20-year firefighter to cancer

VB fire chief speaks on passing of city firefighter to cancer

"What if we could have prevented us being at that event (Gallina's funeral)," Pravetz said. "I'm here to tell you today that we have the power and opportunity to make some positive change for our firefighters."

Pravetz said the average age for a firefighter to have a heart attack is 49 and for the general public is 66.

At that September meeting, City manager Patrick Duhaney brought forward a resolution to use the city's risk management budget to cover the initial costs for the additional screenings.