Virginia Beach City Council continues push for e-bike safety regulations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council members are maintaining their focus on electric bike safety concerns, even during the city's slower tourism season.

On Tuesday, the council voted to pass an item on the city council agenda to continue and advance efforts and conversations by the city's e-bike safety task force . The E-bike Safety Task Force, made up of Police, Parks & Recreation and other departments, was created to better inform riders about traffic rules and safety protocols.

The growing popularity of electric bikes has raised safety concerns among council members and residents. David Freer, a Virginia Beach neighbor who has been riding his e-bike along the oceanfront for the past two years, has noticed the trend.

"I would say in the last couple years, you don't see that many people riding their beach cruisers anymore. I see more e-bikes, than anything. Even families, you know, they have their kids, each kid has their own e-bike," Freer said.

While some riders like Freer practice caution, city council members have expressed concerns about less careful users.

"Literally, a 6 or 7 year old on a bicycle doing 35 miles an hour, out on the public road, or worse yet, on a trail in a neighborhood, or worse yet, on the boardwalk, is just unsettling," Virginia Beach City Council Member Stacy Cummings said in September.

Freer says he maintains safe riding practices on his e-bike.

"I don't go any past 20 miles an hour. And I always, I've always been cautious about watching people get in front of the boardwalk, or even on the bike path, so I'm a very cautious rider," Freer said.

A spokesperson for the city said officials believe the e-bike safety issue is serious enough to bring before the Virginia General Assembly for potential legislative action. City leaders say they are remaining vigilant, even in the off season. City council will continue conversations about e-bike safety.

Freer anticipates possible new safety requirements as well.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they maybe passed an ordinance where they'd have to wear a helmet. Because I really do see these kids, they really go fast," Freer said.

Currently, e-bikes remain prohibited at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and on Atlantic Avenue during the busy tourism season from May 1 through September 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.