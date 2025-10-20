Virginia Beach man says he stabbed 11-year-old with box cutter because 'voices' told him to: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man accused of stabbing an 11-year-old boy about a week ago admitted to attacking the child with a box cutter, and claimed he was doing what "voices" told him to do, according to the criminal complaint.

This happened on Saturday, Oct. 11, in an alley near a shopping center located near Meredith Road in Virginia Beach — not far from the intersection of Independence and Northampton Boulevards.

The complaint states Joshua Rambo, 33, attacked the boy, leaving the child with cuts on his shoulder, neck and face.

The boy broke free from the attack and ran to Meredith Road, the complaint goes on to say, where a resident heard the child screaming and called 911. The child was then taken to CHKD for surgery.

Rambo was arrested outside his home and is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, stabbing, and abduction, police say.

In an interview with authorities, Rambo said "the voices" told him to kill the child, according to the complaint. He described putting the boy in a headlock from behind and stabbing him multiple times in the head with a box cutter until the voices said stop, the complaint further states.

Rambo recently gotten out of jail earlier this year, police say. According to Virginia court records, Rambo has been convicted in the past of grand larceny, burglary, arson, and parole violations.