Virginia Beach city council votes to halt 10-1 voting system for 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a 7-4 vote during Tuesday's Virginia Beach city council meeting, city council decided to halt the implementation of the 10-1 district voting system for 2025.

Eighty-one percent of residents supported the system, which was designed to promote fair representation by ensuring each district elects a single council member.

"The 10-1 system is the best I’ve seen since I been here. It’s about people of color having a seat,” a Virginia Beach resident told News 3's Leondra Head in October.

City council formally adopted the system in May of 2023, and the system was in place for the last two elections, including the 2024 election.

On Monday, the Virginia Beach NAACP held a meeting about the 10-1 system and urged voters to speak at the city council meeting.

"Again, I just want to make sure that we show up tomorrow," said Gary McCollum at the NAACP meeting. "We're not going back to an old system that had people with moneyed interest, primarily at the beach, control everything in the city of Virginia Beach."

Prior to the 10-1 implementation, voters could vote for all 11 city council members.