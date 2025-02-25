Virginia Beach city leaders deny permit for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials have confirmed that organizers of the "Something in the Water" festival reached out to inquire about hosting the event in late April.

However, during a recent city council meeting, Mayor Bobby Dyer announced that the council would maintain its previous decision not to issue a permit for the festival.

The decision follows a series of missed deadlines by the festival’s organizers.

Something in the Water organizers inquired about the possibility of the City issuing a permit to bring the SITW festival to the Oceanfront on April 26-27. This conversation happened after City Staff sent the Notice of Default on January 24th.





City staff told SITW that it is too late to properly and safely plan and execute the logistics and public safety requirements for an event of this magnitude.







In light of the festival's cancellation, the city has engaged Beach Events to develop alternative entertainment options for the last weekend in April.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.