Virginia Beach city leaders look at ordinance restricting access to library facilities after hours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are looking at a new ordinance restricting people from being in city library parking lots after the facility has closed.

Librarians do a lot for us from helping us find a new book to read to finding ways to get us involved in our community.

However recently in Virginia Beach, library staff have had to pick up trash and even human waste in their parking lots.

"It's just a beautiful place for the community," Ken Williams who was visiting Central Library, said.

That place has been a little less beautiful because of trash that library staff say has been left by homeless people and those staying overnight in the parking lots.



Staff have reported that some cars have stayed in lots for weeks to months.

In some cases, library staff have even had to clean up human waste.

Library staffers are also concerned for those people's safety after somebody who was spending the night at the Central Library parking lot was allegedly assaulted back in May.

A draft of an ordinance was presented Tuesday night that would fine someone if they were on library grounds past 8 p.m. or before 8 a.m. for more than 30 minutes.

City staff said in the past they have offered assistance to those experiencing homelessness but in some cases, those impacted do not want it.

Trash and a diaper found outside the Oceanfront Area Library

"We've tried to work with folks and give them outreach and connect them with services and they've refused to leave and this would give the police department the authority that after we've tried, empathy, and wrap-around services, and connection to outreach," City Manager Patrick Duhaney, said. "If they refuse to leave this gives them the authority to move them along, similar to what we do in our parks and boardwalks."

Some library visitors News 3 spoke with said if that's how people are using the library then maybe an ordinance should be put in place.

Trash found outside the Oceanfront Area Library

"I Stay right back out here so when I come through here, I always walk through the parking lot and you might see one of two cars here after hours," Larry Dallas, who experienced homelessness before, said.

Dallas is from Florida and was experiencing homelessness after he moved to Virginia Beach.

He said Samaritan House helped him get into a home and find a new job.

While city leaders said there are several reasons why those experiencing homelessness do not accept help, Dallas said it can turn things around.

"They got all that help you see what I'm saying so there's no reason for us to be struggling like that you see what I'm saying unless you want to be out here," Dallas said.

During the meeting, an example was given of the outreach team consistently engaging with an individual who had been homeless in her vehicle and parked at the library.

She had a history of declining shelter opportunities but after a few months, she finally said yes to shelter and is no longer sleeping in her vehicle.

During Tuesday's city council meeting city leaders said they would like more time and information on the subject before making a decision.