Virginia Beach curfew now 10 p.m. citywide for minors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new curfew is now in effect across Virginia Beach, but it's different from the most recent curfew implemented in parts of the Oceanfront last weekend.

City leaders approved changes to the city’s curfew ordinance last month, limiting the curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. citywide. The change applies to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of where they are in the city.

In addition, an “imminent threat” curfew has been implemented for a portion of the Oceanfront. That curfew runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and covers the area from Rudee Loop to 31st Street, stretching from the ocean to Pacific Avenue.

The stricter Oceanfront curfew was enacted in response to a shooting during the first weekend of March that left six people injured.

“The imminent curfew only applies to that geographical area that we discussed — Rudee to 31st, back to Pacific — only on Fridays and Saturday nights,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said. “Everywhere else in the city is going to be 11 p.m. up until March 19, and then it will become 10 p.m.”

The Oceanfront curfew is temporary and is set to remain in place through the last weekend of April. Unless extended, the citywide curfew of 10 p.m. will apply uniformly across Virginia Beach beginning in May.

Neudigate urged parents and guardians to play an active role in ensuring compliance.

“I can’t stress enough — parents, guardians — I need your help. I need to know where your kids are,” he said. “If they come down to the Oceanfront, there’s going to be this tool now. If we don’t get the cooperation we need, you’re going to be inconvenienced. You’re going to have to come take custody of your child.”