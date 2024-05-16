Virginia Beach family concerned for safety after man randomly shoots into home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family in Virginia Beach is concerned for their safety after their home was shot 23 times Monday morning.

Video provided to News 3 shows the moment a man fired a gun at a home on Mulberry Loop.

Around 8:30 a.m. police arrived in the neighborhood on a call of shots fired.

On Thursday, we spoke with a family member at the home who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety.

They said early Monday morning a man walked up to the front door of the home, looking to speak with someone.

John Hood

The interaction was recorded on a doorbell camera.

Watch the doorbell camera footage:

Man fires gun into Virginia Beach home

Through the camera, someone asked the man to leave.

About ten minutes later a man came back to the home and began firing a gun.

At least 23 bullets went into the home.

The family member said the home was shot ten times in the front before a man went into the backyard and fired 13 more rounds into the house.

Bullet holes could be seen through the front door, downstairs, in a bathroom above the tank of a toilet, and in several bedrooms around the home.

John Hood

They said a child was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Kaevon Hinnant, 28, was later charged with two counts of shooting into a home and is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail for assaulting a family member.

The family member said the family is military and has only been living in the home for a year. They said they didn't know why someone would do this.

If you know anything about this shooting give the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers a call at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.