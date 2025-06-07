Virginia Beach firefighter among those honored at weekend service in Richmond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 28th Annual Virginia Fallen Firefighters & EMS Memorial Service will take place at noon on Saturday, June 7, at the Richmond International Raceway Complex. The ceremony will honor 12 brave first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the commonwealth.

Among those being commemorated is Master Firefighter Matt Gallina of Virginia Beach, who died in August 2024 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Gallina's widow, Michelle Gallina, spoke about the profound loss and moving forward. "I think the hardest part is missing the memories that could have been…" she shared as she prepares for the memorial service and milestones like their daughter’s high school graduation.

Meeting at a baseball field near Saint John the Apostle Catholic School, where their youngest child participates in the baseball program started by the Gallinas, Michelle reflected on her late husband's passions. "Baseball was a huge passion for Matt- professional baseball, travel baseball, rec baseball, anything baseball," she said.

Gallina's life was tragically cut short by cancer, diagnosed at stage 4 after a blood test, approximately 14 months before his passing. He served the Virginia Beach community for more than 20 years. The Virginia Beach Fire Department noted that his cancer was occupational.

"They're living day by day knowing that their end is coming soon, and that was hard to watch," Michelle said, referencing the toll that the diagnosis takes on first responders and their families.

In the wake of this tragedy, she is advocating for changes to benefit other first responders, emphasizing the need for frequent screenings and early treatment. "This cancer spreads so fast..." she warned, adding, "These are strong, strong men and women who are dealing with this aggressive cancer, and it really knocks them to their knees. It’s very difficult to watch."

The annual memorial service will be live-streamed. Click here to watch at noon on Saturday.