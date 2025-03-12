Virginia Beach gears up for Shamrock Marathon and NCAA Championships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The stage is set for this weekend's Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach and an NCAA Championship.

While most races are sold out, local businesses at the Oceanfront are excited about the increased activity, which provides a preview of the upcoming summer tourist season.

Banners and road closure signs are in place as preparations for the Shamrock Marathon get underway.

This weekend is not only a significant achievement for many runners but also an important economic boost for local businesses and restaurants.

“It’s a huge jump start to the year,” said Michael Mauch of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association. “Shamrock Marathon weekend brings such a wonderful atmosphere, and it’s kind of that kickoff to the early spring season.”

25,000 people are expected to run this weekend with about a third coming from out of town.

Mauch explained that, while the Oceanfront sees more local visitors in the winter, the city has made strides in adding events to shorten the offseason.

“Sports tourism has helped with that immensely,” he said. “That is such a positive for the restaurant community and the business community.”

In addition to the marathon, the Virginia Beach Sports Center will host the Division I NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships for the first time this weekend.

“We're preparing for the greatest athletes in the country and some would even say the world,” said Ryan Ladd of the Sports Center.

Ladd said it would be an opportunity for city residents to see Olympians and future Olympians run right in our backyard for a national tittle

"There's going to be a lot of kids from all over the country weather it be Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Georgia that are always going to remember Virginia Beach because this is where dreams came true," Ladd said.

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s NCAA Championship, which takes place Friday and Saturday.