Virginia Beach legend Vivian Doummar passes away at 104

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach legend Vivian Doummar passed at the age of 104-and-a-half years old on Wednesday morning, according to her son Richard Doummar. Vivian was beloved by many people in the community.

News 3 first introduced you to this firecracker of a woman when she turned 100 years old back in December of 2019.

She was reluctant to talk about her age, but offered words of wisdom about living a long life. She was a pillar in the community with a very young spirit.

She loved to dance, cook traditional Lebanese meals and had no problem getting behind the wheel while listening to her favorite Middle Eastern music. Nothing slowed her down.

“Age is only a number, and mine is unlisted,” said Vivian jokingly when asked about her age.

“No one can believe you’re 100 years old, Mom—no one,” said Richard.

Vivian sat down with News 3 back in 2019 and shared her memories of living in Virginia Beach for the past several decades.

“I’ve never, ever seen my mother in a bad mood. I’ve never seen my mother grumpy or unsatisfied. She’s always happy, which probably has a lot to do with her longevity,” said Richard.

Vivian drove the News 3 crew around the Oceanfront playing her favorite Middle Eastern music and pointing out all her favorite spots.

“I think it is beautiful, really, and I’m proud to be living here,” said Vivian.

She said she was the first one to dance at any party.

“I have danced all over the place. [At] every function, I have been asked to get on the stage and dance. I put it on in my car and I’m dancing,” said Vivian. “You can’t live without people. Good people.”

Have fun, be positive and keep on dancing, was the advice from the birthday girl who was an inspiration to all.

Vivian ran the Balboa Motel until she was 94 years old.