Virginia Beach man charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is in custody and facing multiple charges alleging that he stabbed an 11-year-old boy on Saturday, Oct. 11, police said Friday.

Joshua Rambo, 33, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, stabbing, and abduction related to the incident that sent the boy to the hospital with numerous lacerations, police say.

Rambo has recently gotten out of jail earlier this year, police say.

According to Virginia court records, Rambo has been convicted in the past of grand larceny, burglary, arson, and parole violations.

We've reached out to Virginia Beach Police for more information about the relationship between Rambo and the victim.

