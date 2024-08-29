Virginia Beach man found guilty on child pornography charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man who had been convicted of making a bomb threat over 10 years ago was convicted Thursday of possessing child pornography.

Philip Bay was found guilty of all 20 counts he was charged with, which include 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material with a minor, prosecutors say.

The crimes happened in October of 2022, prosecutors say.

Watch previous coverage: VB man convicted in school bomb threat case arraigned on 20 child porn charges

Bay was previously found guilty of another crime: in 2011, when he was 17, he was tried as an adult for threatening to shoot up and bomb Landstown High School.

Prosecutors said he had a fascination with the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting. They said he had hundreds of rounds of ammunition, pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails in his possession.

For the bomb threat charges, Bay was sentenced to 68 years with 56 suspended, leaving him with 12 years to serve. He served eight years before being released on probation in 2019.

Bay’s latest conviction could bring the 56 years of suspended time from his 2011 sentencing back into play.

Bay is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.