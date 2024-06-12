Virginia Beach NAACP concerned about circumstances around death of Rolin Hill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach NAACP said it's concerned with the circumstances around the death of a man who experienced a medical emergency shortly after being restrained at Virginia Beach Jail.

On June 4, Rolin Hill was arrested for trespassing at a 7-Eleven off of Brigands Way near Holland Road.

Hill was allegedly told to leave by a manager and Virginia Beach Police said he was offered a ride home on multiple occasions.

After the store owner decided to press charges and he was placed under arrest, police claim Hill became disorderly toward officers.

As Hill was taken into custody, authorities said he tried fighting with officers but some criminal justice reform groups questioned if Hill needed to be taken to jail.

"Like you said this was a trespassing charge so the question becomes could he have been released on his recognizance, given a court date, did he have to be incarcerated," Kenneth Hunter, with Virginia Justice Alliance, said.

Rick James, a criminal justice professor and former Norfolk Police Detective, said trespassing is a misdemeanor charge where an officer can use their discretion on what happens next.

"Whether he wants to charge him for trespassing if he has a valid ID and release him or it can be a situation where the officer is taken before a magistrate and then the magistrate can determine if he can be released or held into custody," James said.

Once Hill was at the jail, the sheriff's office said he became uncooperative and combative, prompting deputies to restrain him.

Afterward, the sheriff's office said Hill had a medical emergency and was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said they could not comment while the investigation continues.

The Virginia Beach NAACP is concerned about the circumstances surrounding the death of Hill.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mr. Rolin Hill. We are further concerned about with the circumstances surrounding his death. Dr. Eric Majette, VBNAACP President

Dr. Eric Majette, VBNAACP President, said he understands VSP is currently conducting and investigating into the death of Mr.Hill.

The organization will wait to make further statements until the fact finding concludes.