Virginia Beach needs help improving services for unhoused people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is ramping up efforts to help people without a home.

The city has created an online tool called "Point In Time." This tool will allow people to give information to Virginia Beach leaders about where they have seen people living without shelter.

Families can zoom in on a map of Virginia Beach using a road map or satellite view, click “Add point,” and add the point with or without comment. The tool asks users to include the date they observed people living there in the comment box and add any additional details that may help identify the location and situation.

Watch related coverage: Newport News leaders urge public to attend forum about homelessness on the Peninsula

Newport News leaders urge public to attend forum about homelessness

Point In Time will gather demographic information and data to understand the scope of homelessness, revealing trends and opportunities to address needs in the community.

City leaders will be keeping an eye out for signs of personal belongings left behind, looking for makeshift beds or seeing a person there on multiple occasions.

News 3 spoke with the Director of Housing and Preservation in Virginia Beach. She says this year alone, over 300 homeless people are living in the city. Around 150 are unsheltered with about 75 living in encampments around the city.

Watch more: Virginia Beach city leaders take a look at the issue of homeless encampments across the city

VB city leaders take a look at homeless encampments across city

To report where you have seen people living unsheltered, complete the survey on SpeakUpVB.com. The survey closes on Dec 1.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the count, it will be from 3:30 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 23. Volunteers will find unhoused people and hand out information on resources and hygiene kits. You must be at least 18 years old and attend one of the training sessions to volunteer.