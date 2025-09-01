Virginia Beach Oceanfront shops celebrate strong Labor Day Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, many are feeling the end of summer. News 3 checked in with Oceanfront businesses to see how the height of the tourist season fared for them.

Mark Stevens, owner of Zero's Subs Oceanfront, reported a strong Labor Day weekend.

"I was expecting it to be down, but there were a lot of people around in August," he said.

Stevens noted that Friday, Saturday and Sunday were particularly busy, thanks in part to a race and foot traffic at the convention center that attracted many visitors looking for food.

"It was a great weekend," he said.

However, when we spoke last week at News 3's "Let's Talk" event in Virginia Beach, Stevens expressed that overall business this summer was down about 2% compared to previous years.

He believes part of the reason is the city's increased meal tax and additional fees that consumers are encountering.

"You have a charge to walk in the door, a charge to use your credit card, and there's all kinds of charges, which we don't do," he said. "But I think people are seeing it everywhere else."

"To be honest with you, this weekend was really great," Amanda Marano, owner of Karma Skate Shop, said.. "It was a great boost for the economy at the Oceanfront."

Marano had customers streaming into her shop on Atlantic Avenue as she spoke, noting that this weekend was what she wished all summer had been like.

She is looking forward to the upcoming fall events that she hopes will draw in more locals.

"I'm so excited. I just want to give props to the Vibe District for celebrating its 10th anniversary. We try to get involved with the community as much as we can, so we're going to be putting a pop-up roller skate rink at their party," Marano said. "It will be 1,200 square feet, and we'll be inviting everyone in Virginia Beach to grab your roller skates and join the party."

A reminder for those at the Oceanfront: with events like the Neptune Festival and the Wicked 10K coming this fall, free parking will not begin until November 1.