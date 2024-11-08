Virginia Beach officials say Oceanfront music hall 'The Dome' will be 'iconic'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents can expect to see announcements for major touring acts when a 3,500-seat music hall, "The Dome," opens its doors in Virginia Beach.

Construction on the venue is progressing to its final stages, the city says.

After an economic study found there was $3.8 billion of economic input at the Oceanfront, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said The Dome is just a piece of that puzzle.

"When you think of the success of the sports center, then we have the convention center, don't forget we're going to have the ViBe District, and then we are going to have a revitalized Rudee Loop. You know, this is going to be a destination for so many people, especially people in Virginia Beach," said Mayor Dyer.

He added that it's going to be "an iconic game changer."

The venue, which is part of the Atlantic Park project spearheaded by Virginia Beach native Pharrell, is set to open in spring 2025, the city says.

The Dome is expected to host about 100 events each year.