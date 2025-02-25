Virginia Beach police confirm photo of suspect who shot & killed two officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In his press conference Saturday discussing the deaths of two of his officers, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate vowed he would only speak the name of the killer, John McCoy III, one time.

A spokesperson with the department on Tuesday confirmed that McCoy is the same man who appeared in a WTKR News 3 story nearly two decades ago.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: John McCoy III appears in WTKR News 3 story in October 2006

Previous coverage John McCoy III aggravated malicious wounding

McCoy, who was 42 at the time of his death, is the man police said shot Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin during a traffic stop on Friday night before turning the gun on himself.

WTKR John McCoy III



Police said they found McCoy dead in a shed nearby with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Watch full press conference following deaths of VBPD officers

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: VB Police Chief provides updates on two officers killed Friday night

WTKR News 3’s previous coverage in 2006 shows McCoy had a previous run-in with the law. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection to an incident that happened back in October of 2006.

We are still looking into McCoy’s history to learn more.