Virginia Beach Police Department need public's help locating missing woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing woman, 74-year-old Kathleen Freitag Beck. She was last seen early this morning around 4 a.m. at her home residence in the 1200 block of Secretariat Run.

Here's the information Virginia Beach police shared:

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is seeking the community's help in locating Kathleen Freitag Beck.

WTKR

Ms. Beck was last seen at her home located in 1200 block of Secretariat Run, at approximately 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2024. She does not drive and is believed to be traveling on foot. She does not have a cell phone.

Age: 74

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 130 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Clothing: Orange top, long blue pants, possibly barefoot

If anyone has seen Ms. Beck or has any information on her whereabouts, please contact a VBPD Missing Persons Detective: (757) 385-4101