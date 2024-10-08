Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach Police Department need public's help locating missing woman

Untitled design (5).jpg
GZY85usWcAEhNTl.jfif
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing woman, 74-year-old Kathleen Freitag Beck. She was last seen early this morning around 4 a.m. at her home residence in the 1200 block of Secretariat Run.

Here's the information Virginia Beach police shared:

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is seeking the community's help in locating Kathleen Freitag Beck.

Untitled design (5).jpg

Ms. Beck was last seen at her home located in 1200 block of Secretariat Run, at approximately 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2024. She does not drive and is believed to be traveling on foot. She does not have a cell phone.

Age: 74

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 130 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Clothing: Orange top, long blue pants, possibly barefoot

If anyone has seen Ms. Beck or has any information on her whereabouts, please contact a VBPD Missing Persons Detective: (757) 385-4101

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search