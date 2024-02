VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – At least one person is dead following a crash involving a car and a bicyclist at Princess Anne Rd. and Lynnhaven Parkway, according to police.

Police say the crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

At least one person died in the crash, according to police.

