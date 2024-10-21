Watch Now
Virginia Beach police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Robbyn Chinea.jpg
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile, 16-year-old, Robbyn Matthew Chinea, last seen in Virginia Beach on Monday, October 14.

Here's the information Virginia Beach Police Department shared:

The Virginia Beach Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Robbyn Matthew Chinea was last seen in Virginia Beach, VA on October 14th, 2024. Robbyn was last seen wearing white and tan pants, a gray and black shirt, and black shoes. He may be with a male in Emerald Point. He has a lobster tattoo and a smiley face with two 'X' for eyes on his right thigh. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

ROBBYN CHINEA

