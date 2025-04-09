Virginia Beach Police talk safety following weekend shooting at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the coming weeks and months, we can expect to see a lot more people down at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Already there's been one shooting down on 17th Street where one arrest was made and no one was injured.

Virginia Beach Police say as more and more people visit the area in the warmer months they'll be there too.

"It came through here," Joey Funaro of Old Time Photos said. "It punctured one of these nice display pictures that we have to attract business; obviously, had to take that down. Here is the bullet casing that a customer found."

Funaro believes a bullet found in his store Sunday morning is from the shooting that took place near his business on 17th Street over the weekend.

John Hood

News 3 was there as police were investigating what exactly happened on Saturday.

"It's kind of scary. Luckily we were closed down, but during the summer months, we're open past midnight sometimes, so it's definitely concerning," he said.

Police said around 200 to 300 people were in the area when officers heard possible gunshots.

Police later chased and charged Xavier Gatling of Georgia in relation to the shooting.

John Hood

City Councilman Worth Remick, who represents this area of Virginia Beach, said it is sad to hear a shooting happened, but technology at the Oceanfront has helped.

"We have really increased the technology support at the Oceanfront and across the city with what's called FLOCK cameras, but also with ShotSpotter at the Oceanfront," Remick said.

While visitors may have come and gone during the winter months, Virginia Beach police have never left.

With the warmer months ahead, they say they will continue to increase their presence.

"You're going to see us walking; you may see us on motorcycles," Cpt. Brad Wesseler, with VBPD, said. "It's really a variety of different tools that we use so that we can be effective in this small area. But really, you're going to see us when you want to, and hopefully, that we're not going to take away from any good time."

John Hood

In Funaro's case, he says what happened over the weekend will not close his doors.

"Come on down, have a great time. We're going to be open. We're resilient, and I just pray that the city continues to keep us secured down here," he said.

According to court documents, Gatling was arraigned on Monday and is facing charges such as recklessly handling a firearm.

His next hearing is set for April 21.