Virginia Beach Publix set to open in Red Mill this December

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents will soon be able to shop at their local Publix grocery store in the Red Mill area of the city.

The grocery store will have its official grand opening at Hickman Place on December 12, according to a release. It will be over 49,000 square feet and employ about 140 people.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our first store in Virginia Beach,” the release says. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and quality food as well as being active members in this great community.”

Shoppers are welcome to attend the grand opening, which kicks off at 7 a.m. The store's address is 2200 General Booth Boulevard.