Virginia Beach residents raise concern for future project at Pleasure House Point

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Virginia Beach residents are voicing concerns over an environmental project slated to begin next year.

The Pleasure House Point Wetlands Restoration Project aims to restore eight acres of land to its original tidal wetlands state, allowing the city to utilize the area for future public projects.

However, some residents feel the ripple effects of the project will negatively impact their neighborhood.

"I am the Lorax, and I speak for the trees," neighbor Howard Weinberg said.

John Hood

Weinberg may not look short and furry, but he says he is concerned that the city may remove trees to restore the wetland.

"This area is primarily wetlands to begin with, and the trees are important for the tree canopy of the city," Weinberg said. "We're opposed to it because Ocean Park has had so much controversy in the last few years; we don't want them turning this into a big construction site."

Before the 1970's, the area was partially wooded with a broad expanse of wetlands.

Between 1971 and 1972 dredging material from the Lynhaven Inlet was placed over the wetlands altering its natural state.

The city does not have an exact count of the trees that will be removed from the eight acres but indicates that over 600 trees, including live oaks and water oaks, will be planted during construction.

City leaders assure residents that there will be no private development use of the area and that converting it into a wetlands bank is essential for future city projects.

"They serve as a tool to offset impacts to wetlands elsewhere in the watershed," said Councilman Joashua Schulman, who represents the area affected by the project.

John Hood

Schulman emphasized the legal requirement to avoid a net loss of wetlands in the watershed.

"If that happens, you have to compensate," Schulman said.

John Hood

With the city's growing flood mitigation projects, like the Bow Creek Stormwater Park, there's going to be a need.

Wetlands fulfill several key functions, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, including flood protection, water quality improvement, and shoreline erosion control.

As for residents concerned about access, Schulman noted that not all walking paths and access points will be eliminated.

"Some of the plan entails preserving the walkway and potentially adding a crossing over water," he confirmed.

If the project moves forward, work could commence as early as February.

Schulman estimated that it would take until the end of October next year for the project to be completed and thriving.

"We'll need to get it done during the planting season so that it can live a year, and we can reinspect it and ensure it's functioning as intended," he added.

On Jan. 7, the City Council will vote on transferring funds to begin the project.

The cost of the project is set to be around $12 million.

The project does not include a kayak launch; the city said the concept of a launch needs to be more thoroughly vetted.