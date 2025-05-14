Virginia Beach school board votes on DEI initiatives in schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board held a heated discussion on Tuesday night regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in local schools. This was the third vote for this topic which previously resulted in a tie due to the absence of one board member

Over four hours, community members—including students, faculty, and parents—advocated for the importance of DEI programs, emphasizing their role in supporting the success of all students.

However, some attendees argued that prioritizing DEI could divert attention from pressing issues such as student disciplinary actions and the ongoing teacher shortage in the district.

In a close vote, the school board decided 5-6 on the matter. Five board members expressed their willingness to pause the suspension of DEI initiatives, signaling a desire for further consideration. Meanwhile, six members voted to maintain the current resolution, continuing the suspension of the DEI programs. The vote underscores the ongoing debate within the community over balancing inclusivity efforts with addressing other educational challenges.