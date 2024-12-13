Virginia Beach seeks public input on Rudee Loop redevelopment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach officials are once again soliciting public input as they move forward with plans to redevelop an eight-acre property along the oceanfront known as the Rudee Loop.

Earlier surveys indicated strong support for transforming the area into Rudee Park, prompting the city to explore what features residents would like to see included in the future park, located at the southern end of the resort strip.

Watch previous coverage: Rudee Loop could be one step closer to becoming a public park

Rudee Loop could be one step closer to becoming a public park

The city has launched a website where residents can provide feedback and suggestions The goal is to create what city officials describe as a “world-class destination” by the Atlantic Ocean and Rudee Inlet.

Final design plans are projected to be released in the spring.