Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to hold job fair for inmates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said it will hold a 'Road to Hope' job fair for post-incarceration inmates on Wednesday.

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb said the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Reentry Program and Adult Correctional Services would hold the job fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the indoor Recreation Yard at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

The center is located at 2501 James Madison Blvd.

The Sheriff's Office said it hoped the event would provide information and contacts to assist inmates returning to the community post-release.

The event is for inmates who are being released within 90 days of April 24. The Sheriff's Office said around 14 vendors will be available at the fair.

Among the vendors expected will be Goodwill, Virginia Beach Public Works, and Traffix Commuter Options.

This job fair will be the second of its kind in the past year.

“We are providing resources and job opportunities to help inmates returning to our communities become strong, productive, law-abiding members of Virginia Beach, or wherever they choose to live,” Holcomb said.