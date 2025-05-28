Virginia Beach Mayor defends decision to close Mt. Trashmore carnival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival, which was set to run until June 17, was shut down after just a few days due to a lack of security staffing. Virginia Beach City leaders announced the decision on Sunday evening, citing insufficient public safety personnel.

Mayor Bobby Dyer addressed the staffing issue, stating, “Memorial Day was upon us, and we had events all over. We had recognition of Memorial Day going on, the Oceanfront was up and running. Once again, you know, during this time of the year, there are tremendous demands on our police department all over the city.”

This decision comes after a tragic incident in 2024 when a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the carnival's parking lot.

“We’re sorry that we had to close down a business that wanted to do business in Virginia Beach,” Dyer said. “But you know, sometimes it’s better to err on the side of caution, because if we don’t have the resources to make sure people are safe there, that responsibility is on us.”

Dyer said he made the decision along with City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

The carnival’s coordinator, Joel Cadwell of National Events Management Inc., expressed disappointment over the abrupt cancellation. “We’ve been working on this event for the last year. Why couldn’t you just tell me 6 months ago so we could just go somewhere else and book another carnival?” he questioned.

Public discussion has arisen online regarding the possibility of the carnival providing its own security. Mayor Dyer noted that private security officers would not have been vetted by the Virginia Beach Police Department, emphasizing that security remains the city's responsibility.

News 3 has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request in an attempt to gather further details.

For now, the carnival remains closed.