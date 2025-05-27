'Thank you,' Landyn Davis' LEGOLAND wish comes true

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A year ago this month, then 8-year-old Landyn Davis returned home from the hospital after being shot by a stray bullet — while in the hospital, his main wish was to visit LEGOLAND with his family.

This past weekend, Davis' wish came true.

"100 percent," Davis exclaimed when asked how much fun he had during his first family vacation since his hospitalization.

His mother, Emily Rigsby, expressed her joy, saying, "It's the happiest he's been. Look, here we go again, I'm tearing up. This was me the entire time — my eyes were watery because he was just so happy about everything. Watching him with the master builders was the highlight of his trip, aside from finding Mr. Gold. He had so much to say."

Last summer, Merlin's Magic Wand Children's Charity took notice of Davis' story. They wanted to help fulfill his wish by providing his family with tickets to LEGOLAND in New York.

The family was waiting for Davis to continue progressing through physical therapy. They felt his 10th birthday was the perfect time to go.

Rigsby added, "Especially since Landyn now has an electric wheelchair, he has a lot more independence. When we first got out of the car, he took off and went to the front of LEGOLAND, and we were like, 'Wait, we're not ready yet.'"

The visit included a stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel, opportunities to ride attractions, and the chance to collect some Lego bricks of his own.

His family described the experience as a return to normalcy.

"Thank you [Merlin's Magic Wand] so much for making our son's dream come true and for making other families' dreams come true," Rigsby said.

Due to the kindness Davis' family received during their tragedy, they have started their own organization to assist families who have become victims of gun violence, dubbed the Landyn Davis Foundation.

"This foundation is to help ease the stress of worrying about your bills while you're in the hospital worrying about your child," Rigsby said.

If you'd like to support the foundation, there will be a community motorcycle ride on July 26 to help raise funds. The event will be hosted at the Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth.