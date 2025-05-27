One dead, four displaced following apartment fire on Dodson Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An apartment fire on Dadson Court has left four people displaced and one person dead early Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 3:24 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire in the 4700 Block of Dadson Court near the Chesapeake Beach area of the city. The fire spread to burn multiple units within the apartment complex, displacing four people and one dog, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews saw the units filled with heavy smoke.

Watch: Video from the scene at Dodson Court

Five displaced, five buildings burned following apartment fire on Dodson Court

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person was found unconscious in the first floor of the building, they were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Two cats were also killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported from this incident.

The fire was marked under control at 3:50 a.m., according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Police are on the scene to direct traffic away from the area as investigators continue working. Drivers are currently being turned around at Pleasure House Road.