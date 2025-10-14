Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office unveils new patrol units with QR codes for recruitment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is rolling out new patrol units featuring bold designs, bright graphics and an innovative addition: QR codes that connect residents directly to the department's website.

When scanned, the QR codes take users straight to the Sheriff's Office website, where they can learn about community programs or apply to become a deputy.

"One thing particularly we're interested in finding out some data about us. We have a QR code on there so if you see our car in the van or park in the parking lot or somewhere out in the community that you could take a picture of the QR code, it will link you to our website where you can apply to be a deputy sheriff," Sheriff Rocky Holcomb said.

Holcomb says the initiative is part of an effort to make the department more visible and accessible to the community.

"I think it's important to let the citizens know that we are hiring and that we're very accessible," Holcomb said.

However, the sheriff emphasized an important safety consideration for residents interested in using the technology.

"Don't try to scan the QR code while driving down the road—wait till it's parked at an event somewhere," Holcomb said.

Recruitment remains a top priority for the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. According to VBSO, the latest Basic Academy Class 59 graduated 20 new deputy recruits, marking a 100% graduation rate.

The office says 40% of that class were military veterans, and several were college graduates — part of a growing trend of experienced, educated recruits joining the ranks.

In total, the Sheriff's Office now employs more than 360 sworn deputies, and recent years have seen steady class growth since 2022.

The starting salary for new deputies is around $54,700, increasing to more than $57,000 after academy graduation — plus hiring bonuses for both new and lateral recruits.

"When the community sees our vehicles come out, they understand the sheriff's office is there. We're here to help. How can we render any aid in the community?" Holcomb said.

The Sheriff's Office is also part of the national "30x30 Initiative," working to recruit more female deputies and reflect the community it serves.

"They like the new look and the new cars," Holcomb said.