Race for Hope brings awareness and support to organ donor families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents came together Saturday morning to support families affected by organ and tissue donation at the LifeNet Health Foundation's Race for Hope.

The event raises funds to support families of organ and tissue donors, while funding research and education about organ donation. LifeNet Health specializes in regenerative medicine, including organ and tissue donation.

"One donor can positively impact almost 100 people. 8 life saving organs and and over 75 life changing tissue," said Will Driscoll, Director of LifeNet Health Foundation.

The cause hits close to home for many families, including Cheryl Gilchrest, whose son was an organ donor.

"It's a terrible tragedy. My son was a gifted and talented boy. Thank God that we did have the ability to save seven other lives with his organs," Gilchrest said.

Organizers and affected families say events like the Race for Hope are crucial for raising awareness about the life-saving impact of organ donation.

