Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo kicks off at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo begins Saturday at the Oceanfront.

Organizers said over 70 artists would kick off the summer at the Virginia Beach boardwalk from 3rd Street to 7th.

The 15th annual Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo runs May 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Memorial Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said regional artists from Maine to Florida will be exhibiting the essence of summer at the event.

The event will also feature a sanctioned WSL World Tour event for longboard and professional shortboard surfing.

Over 300 top international surfers will be competing for $11,000 on longboard, and $5,000 for shortboard.

Visit the VB Surf Art Expo website for more information.