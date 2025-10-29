Virginia Beach voters weigh complicated choice on city representation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents are grappling with one of the most complex ballot decisions in the city's history as they choose between two different systems for electing City Council members.

The referendum asks voters to decide between a "10-1" system, where each neighborhood would elect its own council member plus one mayor chosen citywide, or keeping the current modified "7-3-1" system with seven neighborhood representatives, three citywide seats, and the mayor.

"A lot of the marketing and branding around how you should vote is also very confusing," said Melissa Lukeson, a Virginia Beach voter who has been following campaign signs around her neighborhood.

The choice represents the culmination of nearly a decade of legal battles that began when residents filed a federal lawsuit in 2017, claiming the old 7-3-1 system violated voting rights. A federal judge agreed in 2021, leading to state law changes. However, this summer another judge ruled the city's current system illegal without a charter change.

For Lukeson, the decision centers on community representation.

"Fair representation — I want my own district representative," Lukeson said.

Mayor Bobby Dyer supports maintaining the current system, citing conversations with residents who want more choices on their ballot. He said some voters have told him they didn't see candidates from their district on the ballot in certain years.

"People come up and say, 'Hey Bob, I didn't see anybody in my district on the ballot that year.' So once again, it's the difference between just the vote limited — maybe two people have the ability to vote for five people," Dyer said.

The referendum won't end the process regardless of the outcome. If the 10-1 system wins, the city must ask the General Assembly to change the charter again. If 7-3-1 prevails, City Council must quickly draw new district maps that courts will likely review.

Early voting continues through November 2, with Election Day on November 5. After nearly a decade of legal battles, Virginia Beach voters will finally decide how their city elects its leaders.