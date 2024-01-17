Virginia Beach wants your thoughts on how to improve transportation in the city

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach wants its residents to weigh in on ways to improve getting around the Resort City.

To get feedback, the city created an online survey. The responses will help the city make decisions on several issues, like congestion, as they draw up plans for the city’s transportation infrastructure.

These future plans – which the city says look forward to 20 to 25 years – aim to improve the city’s roads, bike paths and more.

The 19-question survey takes five minutes to complete.

To complete the survey, click here.