Virginia drivers urged to stay off roads for snow, but how can you be prepared if you need to drive?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has urged everyone to stay off the roads as winter weather rolls into our area.

But, if you do need to venture out, News 3 rode along with a driving instructor who offered key advice to keep drivers safe.

H.B. Parker, co-owner of Hampton Roads Driving School, has been teaching since the late 1980s.

“I enjoy being on the road. It’s like an office that has a window to everywhere,” said Parker. During winter weather, his top recommendation is, “Stay off the road. Wait 'til it gets cleared off, because it’s not worth it.”

If you must drive, Parker has several important tips:

“Signal earlier. Let people know what your intentions are.”

When braking, “The time it takes on a sunny day, it’s not going to take that amount of time on a snowy day.”

“If you begin to slide, steer in the direction you want the car to go,” he added. “Driving is an eye-hand coordination skill, so if you stare at something you don’t want to hit, you’re going to meet it.”

“As the roads clear, it may look like it’s easy to drive on, but black ice can creep up on the best of drivers,” Parker warned.

Christopher Silmon, a student driver, said he doesn’t think his parents will let him drive in snow just yet, but he’d like to try.

“I feel like it would be a good learning experience for me. I feel like I need to be ready for anything, and the snow is something I haven’t really been driving in yet,” Silmon explained, “So being ready and knowing what to do when driving in the snow would be a great experience for me.”

Bohon also spoke with experienced drivers, including Jean Lockwood, a delivery driver who said she grew up in Germany. When asked if he would be out driving in the snow, she confidently said, “I’ll be out and about in the snow. It’s okay. I’m comfortable with it. You go slow. You watch out for the other guy, and if it’s too bad, I’ll just stay home.”

Joe Joyner, another driver, originally from New York, shared his thoughts on navigating the roads.

“There are so many people in the Hampton Roads area that are from other areas. You know, I’m a transplanted Yankee myself. I just look at what others are doing near me. If somebody wants to drive crazy, that’s their prerogative. I’ll just stay away from them.”

Being prepared before you get behind the wheel is also advised.