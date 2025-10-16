Virginia Wesleyan grad claims she was removed from alumni council due to opinion on school name change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One alumna of Virginia Wesleyan University claims she has been removed from the school's Alumni Council for allegedly voicing her opinion about the school's future name change.

For months, News 3 has reported that next July, the school's name will change to Batten University. In fact, just a few weeks ago, News 3 covered a protest by alumni on the sidewalk against the name change.

“I don’t live too far away from the school, so it’s been an important part of my life,” said Kim Mayo, a Virginia Wesleyan University graduate from the class of 1998.

John Hood

Mayo expressed her fondness for her time at the university, recalling her experiences in class, friendships, and playing softball. This connection motivated her to join the Alumni Council, a group she was part of until Wednesday when she discovered her removal.

“I was kind of flabbergasted; I was really surprised,” Mayo said.

Mayo explained that she initially emailed the school’s chief of staff on Wednesday, inquiring why her name was no longer listed on the Alumni Council webpage.

In response, she received a message stating, “Your recent public statements and actions indicate that you no longer wish to be involved with the university or its future. I’ve taken your recent activity at face value and accepted your de facto resignation.”

Mayo is uncertain about what actions the university is referencing. She noted she was quoted in a Virginian-Pilot article about the name change and last month's protest, but she argues that she was not present at the protest.

“I have been outspoken on behalf of alumni regarding the recent name change to Batten University. Many alumni don’t like the name change, so I’ve been involved in that process,” Mayo said.

News 3 reached out to Virginia Wesleyan University for more information about the situation.

In a statement, the university said,

Ms. Mayo served as an appointed volunteer member of the Alumni Council, a body whose members are expected to serve as ambassadors of the University. Ms. Mayo made various public statements and actions inconsistent with that role and also indicated to an administrator in our Office of Advancement (which includes Alumni Engagement) on Friday, October 3, that she was resigning from the Alumni Council. Virginia Wesleyan University respectfully honored that decision and considered the matter closed.



Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Kelly Cordova provided written confirmation of Ms. Mayo’s removal from the Council and offered her the opportunity to clarify if there had been a misunderstanding. Ms. Mayo did not respond.



Virginia Wesleyan University values all of its stakeholders, and any disengagement is always regrettable. Kristina Raines, spokesperson for Virginia Wesleyan University

Mayo responded to the university’s statement, emphasizing that she never sent a resignation letter. She questioned why she would have inquired about her status on the website if she had resigned in the first place.

“I'd like to finish my term. I have one year left on my term, and I feel that it's my calling to be a voice for the alumni,” she said.