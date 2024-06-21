Volunteers, Virginia Beach Fire Dept. offering free smoke alarms and installments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If your Virginia Beach home doesn't have a smoke alarm, you can get one installed for free this weekend.

It's a collaborative effort between the Virginia Beach Fire Department, American Red Cross volunteers and nonprofit Impact Virginia to raise awareness about home fire safety.

The groups are installing smoke alarms this Saturday, June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Trailer City neighborhood.

The Red Cross says people have just two minutes to escape when a fire breaks out. Having a working smoke alarm in your home is critical for your safety and can cut the risk of death by half, the Red Cross added.

To make an appointment to get a free smoke alarm installed in your home, click here.