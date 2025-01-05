Woman shot near Food Lion in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was shot near a Food Lion grocery store in Virginia Beach on Friday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police are still investigating and have not made any arrests.