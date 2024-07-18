Women arrested, charged with felony child neglect after fatal shooting of child in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said they arrested a woman and charged her with felony child neglect following the fatal shooting of a child on Almandine Avenue in March.

Caromekia Parker, 38, was arrested Thursday after detectives said they determined the firearm used in the shooting had not been properly secured.

On March 7, at around 6 p.m., police said they received a report of a gunshot victim in the 4900 block of Almandine Avenue.

Officers said that upon arrival they found a 14-year-old boy suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

First aid was provided but ultimately the boy succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter, juvenile possession of a firearm, and shooting inside an occupied dwelling.

A 15-year-old boy was also charged with obstructing justice.

Investigators said the boys were handling a firearm when it discharged striking the youngest.