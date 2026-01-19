Investigation underway after pregnant dog is found with wire wrapped around neck

NEW KENT, Va. — An investigation is underway on a suspected case of animal abuse after a pregnant hound was found in New Kent with wire wrapped around her neck on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the animal protection unit of the New Kent Sheriff's Office.

The dog was found on Eltham Road near the intersection of New Kent Highway. She was spotted earlier this weekend and caught by officials today, police say.

Wire was wrapped so tightly around the dog's neck that her head swelled, prevented her from breathing properly and did immense damage to her, according to officials.

"The vet who is overseeing this dog's care feels this wire was intentionally placed around this dogs throat," the Facebook post stated. "If that is true, we want to know who did this!"

The dog was taken into emergency treatment and is in serious condition, police say in the post.

News 3 has reached out to New Kent's Sheriff Office for more information.

Donations for the dog's care can be made to the unit's Animal Welfare Fund. Cost of care is estimated to be around $10,000, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the animal protection unit at 804-966-9500.