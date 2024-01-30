'It's been a blessing:' Newport News nonprofit starts rewards program for volunteering, attending workshops

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There’s a new program in place at Legacy of Hope Foundation in Newport News. It’s called "legacy dollars," and it’s an earn/spend experience to empower clients to grow.

Director Teresa Lassiter told News 3 people can earn "legacy dollars" by volunteering, attending workshops or class on financial literacy, parenting,and other topics, or by enrolling their kids in the youth programs.

Problem Solvers Conditions 'not permissible' to recover car that drove off VB pier Erin Miller

“What you get to exchange this for is new items, we have new clothing or gift certificates, to give them an incentive to come to the different classes,” said Lassiter.

Lashawna Caldwell has directly benefited from the program. She was first a client herself, then a volunteer.

Watch related story: News 3 anchor Erin Miller talks to the CEO of Penny Finance, a mentorship company designed to get women out of debt

Here's how women are building wealth in 2024

“It’s been a blessing," said Caldwell. "I can be a voice to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of, and we are here with open hearts and open hands."

To learn more about what Legacy of Hope offers, click here.