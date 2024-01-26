Man arrested, charged in connection to shooting at Chesapeake police officer during car chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 35-year-old man has been criminally charged for allegedly shooting at a Chesapeake police officer during an attempted traffic stop and car chase.

Robert Lightsey faces five felony charges and four misdemeanor charges for allegedly for refusing to compile for a traffic stop and shooting at a police officer.

Chesapeake Man shot at officer who tried to pull him over in Chesapeake Madeline Miller

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the officer tried to pull over a car near Greenbrier Parkway and Jarman Road, but the driver did not stop and there was a pursuit, according to police.

Police say that while the car chase went down River Birch Run, Lightsey shot at the pursuing officer. The officer was not injured, but they did lose sight of the Lightsey's car when it went off the road.

Lightsey went off the road into an apartment complex off the 600 block of River Birch Run North, and he abandoned his vehicle, according to police.

Officer shot at during chase

Lightsey is facing two felony charges disregard police command to stop, endanger; felony discharge firearm from motor vehicle; felony firearm use in the commission of a felony; and felony attempt malicious bodily injury to law enforcement, fire or EMS. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of drive without a valid license; misdemeanor arrest or impede investigation, obtain identifying information to avoid; misdemeanor possession of needles, capsules, pip, etc.; and misdemeanor discharge firearm in a public place, doe not result in injury.