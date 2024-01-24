Chesapeake police looking for suspect who shot at officer on River Birch Run

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for the person who they say shot an officer who was trying to pull them over.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 near Greenbrier Pkwy and Jarman Rd., an officer tried to pull over a car, police say. When the driver did not stop, the officer pursued them, according to police.



When the suspect and the officer were going down River Birch Run, police say the suspect shot at the officer. The officer then lost sight of the suspect’s car after it went off the road, police say.

The officer was not injured, and police are still at the scene trying to find the suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

