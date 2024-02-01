Man arrested in connection to illegal drug sales out of James City County vape shop

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force agents seized several pounds of marijuana and "highly potent" THC cannabinoid products as part of the search of a vape shop in James City County.

On Wednesday, police filed charges in the months-long investigation into the King J Tobacco & Vape shop at 4511 John Tyler Highway, according to a release from the JCCPD. There were multiple complaints against the shop alleging the illegal sale of marijuana and high-THC content products, which King J Tobacco & Vape is not licensed to sell.

Police say that there were also claims that the shop was selling to juveniles in recent weeks.

Basheer Hassan, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the release. He was denied bond.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information about illegal drug activities should submit a tip at P3Tips.com.